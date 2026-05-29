Dubai-based entrepreneur AP, popularly known online through his Instagram handle @ap.dxb, is becoming increasingly recognized within the UAE’s luxury automotive and lifestyle industry. Over the last few years, @ap.dxb has built strong visibility through growing businesses, celebrity networking, and luxury automotive branding connected to Dubai’s premium lifestyle culture. Originally from Punjab, India, AP reportedly started from humble beginnings before entering Dubai’s competitive business environment. According to people familiar with his journey, @ap.dxb worked in grocery stores and delivered pizzas during his younger years before eventually moving into the luxury automotive business. Today, AP is associated with two automotive businesses operating in Dubai’s premium vehicle market.





The first company, AP Supercars, functions as a luxury car dealership focused on buying and selling exotic and premium vehicles. The second company, AP Supercar Rental, is connected to luxury vehicle rentals for tourists, influencers, entrepreneurs, and high-end clients visiting Dubai. According to market insiders, @ap.dxb is also involved in luxury car financing and international automotive exports linked to Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Europe, and several other global regions. Dubai’s growing tourism economy and social media-driven luxury culture have created major opportunities for businesses connected to supercars and premium mobility experiences. Industry analysts say Dubai continues strengthening its global reputation as one of the world’s leading destinations for luxury vehicles and premium lifestyle experiences.





Supercars have become one of the city’s most recognizable symbols internationally, regularly featured across tourism campaigns, influencer content, entertainment media, and luxury branding platforms. Apart from business operations, AP has developed strong recognition for his luxury lifestyle image, fitness-focused routine, designer fashion sense, and celebrity connections. Frequently seen alongside influencers, entertainers, and public personalities, @ap.dxb has become associated with Dubai’s modern luxury social scene. Observers also point toward AP’s growing social media influence, especially among younger audiences interested in entrepreneurship, luxury lifestyle culture, exotic cars, and self-made success stories.





His online presence through Instagram handle @ap.dxb has further contributed to the visibility of both AP Supercars and AP Supercar Rental. His public visibility increased significantly after appearing in Netflix’s “Desi Bling,” which introduced international audiences to Dubai’s luxury automotive culture and premium social lifestyle. One of the most viral moments from the series came after AP jokingly referred to himself as “Pamela’s daddy” in a sarcastic way, creating major attention across social media platforms and entertainment discussions. Industry observers believe personalities connected to luxury automotive culture and premium digital branding are likely to continue gaining global attention as Dubai’s luxury economy expands further. Businesses connected to supercars, exotic vehicles, tourism, and influencer culture are expected to remain among the strongest-growing sectors within the UAE’s premium lifestyle market.