Apply For Credit Card In India: Documents, Eligibility And Process

The process to apply for Credit Card in India has been simplified by digital banking. The entire process is secure and can be completed with minimal documentation through online platforms. While different Credit Cards are designed to address specific financial needs and spending patterns, their ore eligibility requirements and documentation remain consistent. Having a clear understanding of the application process will allow you to complete the Credit Card application quickly and efficiently.

Eligibility Criteria

Banks consider multiple factors before approving your Credit Card application. You can review the criteria mentioned below and address potential issues before applying:

● Nationality: You are an Indian citizen

● Age: You are over 21 years of age

● Income: Minimum income requirements vary across banks based on their eligibility criteria. For example, ICICI Bank banks may require salaried applicants to earn at least ₹20,000 per month, while self-employed applicants may need a minimum annual income of ₹2,40,000.

● Credit score: A CIBIL score of 750 or above is associated with stronger approval

● Existing customer: If you are an existing customer, you tend to have a better approval chance as the bank already holds verified KYC data, income history and account behaviour

Documents Required

Having complete, accurate documents ready before you apply for a Credit Card prevents pauses during the application process. Below is a list of documents that you need while applying for a Credit Card:

• Proof of Identity: Aadhaar card is the most accepted identity document for digital applications, while a passport is also accepted as an alternative

• Proof of Address: Aadhaar card covers both identity and address for most applications, while a utility bill or rental agreement may be required as well

•Proof of Income: Recent salary slips for salaried applicants and Income Tax Returns and bank statements for self-employed individuals

• PAN Card: All Credit Card applications in India must assess eligibility, verify identity and comply with regulatory norms

• Passport-size Photographs: It may be required for certain card variants or where additional identity verification is needed

When applying for a RuPay Credit Card, it is mandatory to link your Aadhaar and PAN as per regulatory guidelines to complete KYC and verify your identity.

Types of Credit Cards

Before you apply for a Credit Card, you should first choose the right card type that matches your requirements and spending patterns. The following are the major Credit Card types offered by leading banks such as ICICI Bank:

• Lifestyle & Entertainment Cards: They offer benefits such as dining privileges, movie discounts and reward points on lifestyle spends, including shopping and entertainment

• Fuel Cards: They provide surcharge waivers and reward points on fuel transactions at select petrol pumps, helping reduce routine travel expenses

• Travel Benefits Cards: They include features such as airport lounge access, reward points on travel bookings and a lower foreign currency markup on international spending.

• Sports Cards: Designed around sports partnerships, these cards offer exclusive merchandise, event access and curated experiences for sports enthusiasts

• Lounge Benefits Cards: They provide complimentary access to domestic and international airport lounges, enhancing comfort during travel

• E-commerce Cards: Suitable for frequent digital transactions as they offer rewards or discounts on select online shopping platforms

• Invite only Cards: Premium cards available to select customers, as they offer higher credit limits and personalised services

The Online Application Process

The digital process of applying for a Credit Card is largely standardised across major banks. The process can be done either digitally or by visiting a bank branch. You may choose digital options for speed or visit a branch for personal support to apply for a Credit Card.

New Customers

You can apply through the bank's website or mobile app by providing basic personal and income details. Once submitted, the bank will verify your eligibility and inform you of the status of your application.

Existing Customers

Existing customers can log in via Net Banking or mobile bank app, such as ICICI Bank's iMobile app and follow the steps mentioned below:

● Go to the 'Credit Cards' section after logging in

● If an 'upgrade offer' is available, eligible cards will be displayed

● Review the available cards, including those offering lounge access and complete the application online

You can also apply for RuPay Credit Card and other cards by following the steps mentioned above. The options available may vary based on individual eligibility and offers.

Credit Cards with No Joining Fee or No Annual Fee

When you decide to apply for a Credit Card, cards with no joining fee or no annual fee can offer added value along with everyday benefits such as:

• Lifestyle Benefits: Enjoy discounts across shopping, dining, movies and other lifestyle categories

• Travel Benefits: Access complimentary airport lounge visits, along with fuel surcharge waivers and savings on fuel transactions

• Safety and Security: Enhanced protection through chip-enabled cards designed to safeguard against fraudulent transactions

Credit Cards offered by leading banks like ICICI Bank may provide additional benefits such as reward points on eligible spends and round-the-clock concierge services.

After You Apply

After your Credit Card application has been processed and approved, you can activate your card by following the steps below:

Through the Bank ATM

● Visit the nearest ATM with your new Credit Card

● Insert the card and select your preferred language

● Choose 'Create PIN using OTP' or 'PIN Generation'

● Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

● Set a 4-digit PIN and confirm it

● Once the PIN is set successfully, your Credit Card gets activated

Through the Mobile Banking App

● Log in to the app

● Tap on 'Cards & Forex' and select your Credit Card

● Go to 'Manage Card' and enable card usage

Through Net Banking

● Log in to Net Banking and go to the 'Cards' section and choose 'Credit Cards'

● Go to the 'Manage' section

● Enable usage, including tap-and-pay transactions, to activate your card

Conclusion

Applying for a Credit Card in India has become a streamlined process when approached with adequate preparation. When you know the eligibility criteria, you can arrange the required documents and carefully select the Credit Card that matches your expectations. As digital platforms continue to improve accessibility and speed, leading banks such as ICICI Bank offer comprehensive, end-to-end journeys and multiple Credit Card variants, including options with no joining fee or no annual fee.