Ankita Rana: 'Rest Won't Heal Your Workplace Injury – Controlled Movement Will'

Board-Certified Orthopedic Specialist on same-day screening that identifies surgical cases within hours, why delays turn acute injuries into chronic disabilities, and reducing opioid dependence as India's high-consequence workplace injuries rise 33%

Twin industrial tragedies in India during July 2025 claimed over 48 lives, a blast at Sigachi Industries pharmaceutical plant in Telangana and a fire at a fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu, according to Insights on India analysis . These incidents reflect systemic failures in workplace safety. When workers get injured, immediate expert assessment determines recovery speed.

Ankita Rana began her physiotherapy career in India before relocating to the United States, where she earned Board Certification in Orthopedic Clinical Specialty from the American Physical Therapy Association in July 2023, a credential few therapists pursue. As Center Therapy Director and Physical Therapist at Occupational Health Center, Urgent Care in Sunnyvale, California, located within Silicon Valley’s South Bay Area and serving the workforce of major technology companies, she consistently practiced and advocated for the importance of initiating physical therapy intervention as early as possible. She emphasized the value of active rest and functional movement within a pain-free range, rather than passive rest, as a strategy to promote faster recovery, reduce disability, and support safe return to work. She also trains physical therapy students as a Credentialed Clinical Instructor and contributes to chronic pain programs, reducing patients' opioid dependence. In this conversation, Rana explains what actually speeds recovery and what common assumptions are wrong.

Ankita, workplace injuries keep rising in India . Having worked in both Indian and American healthcare systems, what happens in those first critical minutes when an injured worker arrives at urgent care in the US, and could these protocols work in India?

We start with rapid orthopedic screening using standardized tools. Patients receive evaluation immediately. I identify which cases need X-rays or surgical consultation versus those responding to physical therapy. Certain ankle injuries need imaging according to clinical rules, but many progress directly to rehabilitation. Back pain requires screening for red flags indicating serious problems versus mechanical issues. Workers get same-day treatment and begin recovery. Delays allow inflammation to set in, compensatory movement to develop, and psychological factors to complicate symptoms. Having worked in both systems, I've seen that India's healthcare faces challenges with underreporting of workplace injuries and limited access to specialized care, particularly in informal sectors. These protocols could absolutely work in India – the challenge isn't the screening tools themselves, which are internationally validated, but training therapists to use them confidently and building systems where injured workers can access immediate care rather than waiting days or weeks.

Board certification from the American Physical Therapy Association – what exactly does this credential test beyond basic doctorate-level education?

Board certification examines your ability to manage complex musculoskeletal conditions through extensive testing. Only a small percentage of therapists pursue this after a doctorate-level education. Candidates must demonstrate advanced diagnostic reasoning and treatment planning. Passing requires clinical judgment where multiple treatment paths exist. I pursued this in July 2023 because urgent care demands rapid decisions. Patients arrive with acute injuries requiring immediate triage, which impacts recovery. Maintaining this credential requires continuing education over ten-year cycles. I'm a member of the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties and the American Physical Therapy Association, which keeps me connected to evolving clinical standards and research.

Earlier, screening for cases that need surgery versus conservative care was mentioned. How does board certification change your diagnostic approach to these acute injuries?

Board-certified specialists recognize diagnostic patterns that general practitioners might miss. My training allows accurate identification of cases needing specialist handoff versus those I manage. Spinal pain requires careful screening to distinguish serious pathology from mechanical dysfunction. Diagnostic uncertainty in worker compensation extends disability and increases costs. A correct initial assessment means patients avoid redundant testing and start recovery.

Since 2023, you've supervised three students as a Credentialed Clinical Instructor Level 1. What do students observe while working alongside you?

Students observe real-time decision-making with high-acuity patients under tight time constraints. They see how screening tools guide imaging decisions, how patient history reveals diagnoses, and how treatment plans balance recovery with workplace safety. Urgent care teaches pattern recognition – certain injury mechanisms predict specific tissue damage. Teaching deepens my learning because explaining reasoning forces me to articulate why I make decisions. Level 2 credentialing will let me train international-educated therapists preparing for California licensure.

Before your current role at Occupational Health Center, Urgent Care, you worked at Convivio Health. What did that experience teach you about chronic pain programs and worker compensation rehabilitation?

I served as an Orthopedic Physical Therapist (Manual Therapy Specialist) at Convivio Health, formerly Northwest Return to Work, where I played a critical role in delivering musculoskeletal and occupational health services. During my tenure, I also served as a judge for the organization's Golden Gear Awards, recognizing excellence aligned with institutional core values. Patients entering chronic pain programs often depend on opioids for daily functioning, yet medications mask symptoms without addressing dysfunction.

Chronic pain programs successfully reduced patients' opioid dependence. How does this work?

Our approach combined graded activity exposure with cognitive-behavioral strategies addressing pain catastrophizing. Mental health therapists worked alongside physical therapists. Functional movement retraining taught how to perform activities without triggering pain. Occupational therapists addressed ergonomics. Medical providers coordinated medication tapering as improvements allowed reduced dependence. Patients regained independence and returned to work and family life.

What do workers in urgent care settings typically misunderstand about their injuries?

Many workers believe rest alone heals injuries, when controlled movement prevents stiffness. Others think medication solves the problem, but pills only mask symptoms. Some assume they need expensive imaging immediately, when examination often provides sufficient information. Workers underestimate how quickly proper rehabilitation returns them to work safely. Fear of reinjury keeps some unnecessarily disabled. Education about healing processes forms a crucial part of treatment.

You plan to pursue Fellowship certification within two to three years, followed by PhD studies. What drives these academic goals?

Fellowship certification represents the highest clinical specialist recognition, requiring substantial contributions through leadership and research. PhD research will let me investigate questions from practice – why certain approaches work better, and how to improve return-to-work outcomes. Clinical practice informs research questions, while research findings enhance care. I've seen how vulnerable populations benefit from specialized care they might not otherwise access. University teaching would prepare new therapists to contribute meaningfully to healthcare systems.

What advice do you give young therapists just starting in urgent care or workers' compensation settings?

Develop strong diagnostic reasoning before working in high-acuity environments. Urgent care requires confident decision-making without deliberation time. Pursue advanced training and certifications that validate expertise. Board certification opened doors I didn't anticipate. Build communication skills for coordinating with physicians, case managers, employers, and insurers. Learn to document thoroughly because workers' compensation requires detailed records. Remember that behind every injury is a person worried about family and job. Clinical excellence matters, but compassion and clear communication matter equally.