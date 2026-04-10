ANAX Holding Reinforces Community Giving With Emirates Red Crescent

ANAX Holding backs Red Crescent initiatives in Dubai to support communities in need during Eid | File Photo

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 10th, 2026: ANAX Holding, a Dubai-based investment company, sponsored the noble courses of action undertaken by the Emirates Red Crescent serving the needy families and individuals in the UAE.

In ANAX Holding, Satish Sanpal, who is the Founder and Chairperson, paid much attention to the crucial values of corporate engagement in facilitating social and humanitarian change during a visit to the Emirates Red Crescent Dubai Center.

We are all responsible to the society that we are in. During this Eid, we decided to reiterate our social responsibility by contributing to the humanitarian activities of ERC. They are still changing the lives of many in the UAE and other parts of the world, said Sanpal.

The visit was accompanied by meetings with Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, the Director of the Emirates Red Crescent, Dubai Center, who received the ANAX Holding team and emphasized the need to ensure the cooperation of humanitarian organizations and the private sector to develop charitable activities.

The support of partners like Mr. Sanpal and ANAX Holding has been critical in assisting us to increase our humanitarian programs and reach a greater number of people in need, said Al Yamahi.

The donation is a reflection of ANAX Holding continued to invest in meaningful charitable work that resonates with the idea of the company and its values. It also emphasizes on the fact that the company has a firm conviction in strengthening the social solidarity values.