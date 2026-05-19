An Exclusive Interview With Dr Yethindra Vityala, The Man Who Is Taking Indian Research To The Global Stage

Dr Yethindra Vityala highlights the growing role of AI, research innovation and ethical technology integration in modern medical education | File Photo

Dr. Yethindra Vityala has emerged as a very impactful voice in advocating for a much-needed change in medical education, from primarily classroom based into the one where there is a balanced integration of clinical sciences, research innovation, artificial intelligence. He is recognized as the World’s Youngest Scientist in Medicine, holding 12 world records and numerous international recognitions. He founded SCIVYT Research Technologies Private Limited, which is an AI driven EdTech and research solutions company. He has authored over 110 peer-reviewed papers on neurology, cardiology, oncology and infectious disease.

He has built an academic and research ecosystem through SCIVYT platforms which focus on academic learning, research participation, publication aid, a peer-reviewed medical journal and India’s national research impact portal. These platforms are enormously promoting India’s research visibility on the global stage.

How is AI transforming medical education and what role does SCIVYT’s academic platform play?

Yetzu, SCIVYT’s academic platform mainly focusses on integrating AI to provide real time clinical case-based training in medical education. This is a much-needed deviation from the traditional medical curriculum which relies on memorization. In the current era, AI can instantly retrieve clinical facts, so the focus much shift towards skills which AI cannot replicate like clinical reasoning, ethical decision-making, and empathetic patient communication. Yetzu is a mentorship driven education platform which supports this much needed change to make quality medical education accessible to all students.

Why do you think healthcare innovation and research incubation is important for India right now?

India is at a very crucial turning point where we have one of the largest youth population in the world with a growing healthcare sector. For India to become a strong leader in healthcare innovation, we need stronger research infrastructure and innovation ecosystems.

If we can identify this gap and invest on research ecosystems today, there can be an extraordinary impact over the next two decades in placing India as a global leader in healthcare innovation.

SCIVYT operates through five distinct platforms worldwide, could you explain the functionality of each platform?

SCIVYT is a complete ecosystem built to serve an individual during key academic and clinical phases. Yetzu is a mentorship and adaptive learning platform. Beentu AI is an AI tool specifically built for scholars to aid them in conducting and publishing research. Submit Right, with its expert editorial staff, provides hassle free publication services. Vituor is an open-access medical journal built to promote global scientific dialogue. Nationcite is India’s first H-index ranking portal for researchers. We aim to integrate SCIVYT into medical universities and hospitals in underserved areas to ensure research accessibility to all.

After understanding about SCIVYT platforms, am very curious to know what inspired you to establish SCIVYT company?

Medicine builds the foundation to understand human health, but research allows you to ask deeper questions. We have achieved clinical excellence, and now I think is the time for India to focus on building innovation ecosystems, which can build a strong research culture among emerging doctors. SCIVYT is a platform where technology, education, research and healthcare can co-exist and strengthen one another. We aim to create structured opportunities for healthcare innovators, young researchers and interdisciplinary collaborations.

As AI becomes more integrated into healthcare, what do you think is the most crucial aspect that must be addressed by the medical field?

With the technological advancement, we must never lose the human centered care. AI can provide better diagnostic outcomes at extraordinary speeds and improve the workflow efficiency, but healthcare is more about people, emotions and ethics. AI can only strengthen the physician’s ability to care but cannot replace the human connection between doctor and patient. Harnessing the potential of AI is very important for future of medicine. Future belongs to AI-savvy clinician-researchers who can blend clinical empathy with technological expertise.

What do you think will be the future of research in the current era, as AI is capable of generating fabricated citations and plausible-sounding false data, does SCIVYT play a role in maintaining research integrity?

SCIVYT’s core principle is integrity which is our foundational commitment. Beentu AI is incorporated with safeguards to prevent data fabrication, false citation generation and other forms of academic misconduct. Submit right is entirely led by human experts to maintain ethical decision making required in the most sensitive stages of data analysis, leading to publication. We believe tools are only as ethical as their users, hence we incorporate the research integrity education into every phase of our development.

What advice would you give to the future medical professionals?

I believe the future medical education will remain relevant only if the focus shifts to mastering core skills from early years of medical education. Physicians must constantly update themselves in terms of technology to grow with it instead of resisting it. Medical research which was once an optional choice for physicians is becoming highly relevant for every practising physician. I believe the overall shift that is happening towards growing culture of research in the country will yield great results in the upcoming decade, SCIVYT and its platforms are designed to equip every researcher with the right tools to seamlessly ride this wave of the shift.