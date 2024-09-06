Advancing Women's Empowerment Through Creativity & Leadership

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Creative Women Forum, a premier event recognizing the outstanding achievements and contributions of women across various sectors—including business, science, technology, innovation, and the creative industries—is set to be held on October 7-8, 2024. This significant gathering, under the esteemed patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Noura bint Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, promises a transformative experience, bringing together prominent leaders, innovators, and visionaries from around the globe for two days of inspiration and empowerment.

About HRH Princess Noura Al Saud

Her Royal Highness Princess Noura Al Saud, a visionary leader with extensive experience in the creative and cultural sectors, serves as the driving force behind this forum. With a Master’s degree in Contemporary Design from Sotheby's Institute of Art and credentials from the Executive Leadership Program at THNK, Princess Noura has established pivotal initiatives such as Rukun Creative Exchange and Almashtal Creative Incubator, which serve as vital platforms for fostering creative talent and innovation in Saudi Arabia.

The Creative Women Platform

Founded by award-winning entrepreneur and international artist Olga Balakleets, the Creative Women Platform has, for nearly a decade, provided exceptional opportunities for women to connect, share their stories, and learn from each other’s successes. This distinguished networking platform promotes a vibrant community of empowered women, offering mentorship and career development resources. Having organised numerous conferences, forums, awards, and gala events across several countries, the platform has engaged thousands of professionals globally.

The success of the Creative Women Platform is underpinned by a team of dedicated leaders, including Viola Edward De Glanville, Executive Director and Co-Founder of GRIT Academy; Islée Oliva Salinas, Chair of the Board; Rebeca Riofrio, Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Society for Arts UK; and Baria Alamuddin, an esteemed journalist. Their collective expertise and unwavering commitment to supporting women in business and creative industries have made the platform a beacon of empowerment worldwide.

About the Forum

The Creative Women Forum will celebrate women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and entrepreneurship within major global organisations. The event will feature a diverse range of activities, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive Q&A sessions with experts from various fields. Attendees will include CEOs, executives, award-winning professionals, and renowned personalities, providing unparalleled networking opportunities and avenues for investment.

Global Speakers and Thought Leaders

The forum will host a distinguished lineup of speakers, including award-winning scientists, founders of leading organisations, international royalty, celebrity fashion designers, and top executives. These thought leaders will share their insights on critical global topics, ranging from business and entrepreneurship to sustainability, innovation, technology, health, wellness, arts, sports, and female leadership.

Venue and Collaboration

The event will be hosted at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Saudi Arabia, a leading institution in scientific and technological advancement. This collaboration reflects the forum's dedication to promoting scientific and technological excellence. The event will take place at The Garage, located in the City of Innovation within KACST's premises.

Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony

To culminate this prestigious event, a gala dinner and award ceremony will be held at the esteemed Bujairi Terrace Amphitheatre in the Ad-Dir'iyah District. This venue, which symbolises the forward-looking vision of Diriyah as the "City of Earth," seamlessly blends the ancient traditions of Najdi culture with modern aspirations in culture, innovation, and heritage. Overlooking the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, the amphitheatre provides a magnificent setting for an evening of celebration, reflection, and recognition.

Historically, Al-Bujairi was a centre of learning and cultural exchange during the era of the First Saudi State, attracting scholars and students from across the Arabian Peninsula. This rich legacy aligns perfectly with the objectives of the Creative Women Forum, making it the ideal location for this momentous event.

Event Highlights

1. Keynote presentations by influential female and male leaders

2. Interactive workshops and panel discussions

3. Q&A sessions with industry experts

4. Exclusive networking opportunities during meals and breaks

5. A gala dinner and award ceremony

6. Performances by international female artists and a fashion show by top Saudi and international designers

7. A charitable auction

Invitation to Sponsors and Participants

We invite sponsors and participants interested in attending or showcasing their products to reach out to our marketing team at admin@creativewomen.co .

For media and press inquiries, please contact elvijs@sigulp.co.uk .

To purchase tickets, please visit our website: https://creativewomen.co/cwevents/creative-women-forum-saudi-arabia/

Join us at the Creative Women Forum in Saudi Arabia as we celebrate and empower women globally, fostering creativity, collaboration, and growth.

