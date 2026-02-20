Actress And Content Creator Priya Maggo Builds Strong Presence With Back-To-Back Music Video Projects

Actress and content creator Priya Maggo expands her entertainment career with a series of professionally produced music videos | File Photo

Actress and content creator Priya Maggo is rapidly establishing herself in the music video industry with a lineup of diverse projects that highlight her transition from social media fame to mainstream entertainment. After gaining popularity online with over two million followers, she has taken on multiple professionally produced songs, positioning herself as one of the emerging digital personalities to watch.

Among her recent works is the sad romantic track “Mujhse Juda Hoke,” where she starred opposite Bihar-based content creator Harsh. Shot across Bihar, Haryana, and Delhi, the project explored themes of love and separation and marked a significant step in her musical journey. She followed this with “Meri Manzil Tujhi Se,” a romantic narrative-driven video that further showcased her on-screen presence and storytelling abilities.

Continuing her streak, Priya featured in the emotional song “Mujhse Dil Tak,” again alongside Harsh, presenting a deeper portrayal of heartbreak and relationship struggles. She also appeared in the soft romantic track “Sathiya Ishq Ve,” which focused on love, companionship, and emotional connection, appealing strongly to younger audiences.

All these projects have been mounted under Famesroot Production and backed by producer Vaibhav Dev Mishra, whose consistent collaboration has provided a professional scale to her ventures. Industry observers say such continuity with a dedicated production team has helped Priya Maggo shape a recognizable identity in music videos within a short span of time.

Her growing portfolio reflects a broader shift in entertainment, where digital creators are no longer confined to social media but are actively entering films and music. With multiple releases across genres from sad romance to soulful love stories Priya Maggo is steadily carving out a space as a performer representing the new generation of influencer-turned-artists in India’s evolving entertainment landscape.