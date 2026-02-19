Students across India participate enthusiastically in Mittsure Olympiad Masters 2025, marking record engagement in Mathematics and Science competitions | File Photo

The Mittsure Olympiad Masters (MOM 2025) concluded this year with remarkable success, reaching over 2000 schools and conducting more than 4000 exams nationwide. More than one lakh students engaged in Mathematics and Science, exploring concepts, solving challenging problems, and discovering the joy of learning beyond textbooks.

Across cities, towns, and small villages, MOM 2025 created a platform where every child could test their curiosity and talent. Observing this widespread 2000 Schools, 4000 Exams: Mittsure Olympiad Masters 2025 Sparks Curiosity Across India 1 enthusiasm, Mr. Manoj Mittal, Chairman of Mittsure Technologies LLP, reflected, "Our vision has always been to provide equal opportunities for every child, no matter where they come from. Seeing their excitement and engagement across the country has been incredibly rewarding."

The Olympiadʼs scale was evident not just in numbers, but in the sheer energy and participation. Thousands of young learners tackled thought-provoking questions, and the initiative reached areas that often have limited access to competitive academic platforms. According to Yash Mittal, Director, "Every exam we

conducted represents a child discovering the joy of problem-solving. Even for first-time participants, the experience builds confidence and fosters a deeper understanding of Science and Mathematics."

MOM 2025 also focused on inclusivity and accessibility. Workbooks, practice materials, and guidance were provided to schools across the nation, ensuring that no child felt left behind. Ishita Mittal, Director, shared, "Itʼs important that the Olympiad exam is not just about competition. Itʼs about making learning meaningful and fun, encouraging creativity and curiosity in every student who takes part."

Recognition extended to all participants, with certificates for participation, and medals, trophies, and special rewards for top performers at school, district, state, and national levels. Beyond prizes, MOM continues to cultivate analytical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a love for learning among Indiaʼs young minds.

Looking ahead, the Mittsure team is preparing for MOM 2026, aiming to reach even more schools and students. "Our goal is to continue inspiring the next generation of thinkers and innovators," said Mr. Manoj Mittal, reinforcing the mission to nurture talent and curiosity nationwide.

About Mittsure Olympiad Masters

Mittsure Olympiad Masters is a national-level platform for students in Mathematics and Science, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity. With thousands of schools participating annually, MOM remains a benchmark for inclusive and high-quality educational competitions in India.

For more details, visit https://www.mittsureolympiad.com/