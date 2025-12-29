10 Lessons That Helped Newzy Sharma Grow Into An Associate Senior Data Engineer In A Leading Global Bank

Newzy Sharma | File Photo

In the fast evolving world of data engineering, only a few professionals manage to stand out for both technical depth and the ability to translate data into meaningful business impact. Among them is Newzy Sharma, an Associate Senior Data Engineer at Goldman Sachs. Her journey reflects not only technical excellence but also the mindset, resilience and discipline required to succeed in high stakes financial environments.



Working at the intersection of cloud platforms, large scale data pipelines and regulatory grade data quality, Newzy has built a career defined by automation, precision and continuous improvement. The lessons she has gathered along the way offer valuable guidance for both emerging engineers and seasoned practitioners navigating a rapidly shifting technology landscape. Here are the ten lessons that shaped her growth and defined her impact.



1. Fundamentals are the anchor when everything else moves fast



Newzy learned early that in a fast paced environment, strong fundamentals provide stability. Mastering SQL, Python and ETL processes helped her move through complex datasets with confidence. These skills allowed her to design solutions that were not just functional but reliable. When deadlines were tight or issues emerged, it was her command of the basics that grounded her decisions.



2. Automation can transform teams, not just tasks



One of the defining moments in her career came when she automated a manual workflow that had existed for sixteen years. The process had served the firm well, but its manual nature made it vulnerable. By redesigning it end to end and removing repetitive steps, she reduced errors and freed up hours of operational effort each month. The project changed how the team worked and demonstrated the long term value of automation.



3. Data without quality is data without value



In a global financial institution, even small discrepancies can lead to extensive downstream issues. Newzy saw firsthand how missing fields or inconsistent formats could disrupt reporting cycles. This taught her to build validation frameworks, design multi layer checks and prioritize completeness. Her approach strengthened trust in the data and increased confidence across teams who relied on it.



4. Documentation protects the integrity of complex systems



Many of the systems she worked on influenced business critical processes. Without clarity, misunderstandings can create real risk. Newzy developed documentation that mapped logic flows, clarified business rules and explained dependencies. Teams across time zones referred to her notes because they reduced uncertainty and ensured that everyone was working from the same source of truth.



5. Business context matters as much as technical skills



A pivotal shift occurred when she began studying how her pipelines connected to real business outcomes. Whether it was supporting regulatory reporting, client analytics or operational dashboards, she wanted to understand the purpose behind each dataset. This broadened perspective allowed her to anticipate needs, refine designs and collaborate more effectively with non technical stakeholders.



6. Cloud platforms expand the engineer’s imagination



Working across AWS and Azure exposed her to new possibilities. Cloud tools allowed her to design distributed pipelines, ingest high volume data and automate tasks that would have been difficult on traditional infrastructure. Each project strengthened her understanding of scalability, resilience and long term system design. The cloud became a canvas for innovation rather than just a tool.



7. Performance is not an enhancement. It is a responsibility



During one initiative, Newzy optimized data fetch speeds by nearly twenty percent. The improvement had a noticeable impact on reporting cycles. This taught her that performance issues rarely fix themselves. She learned to investigate bottlenecks, refine logic and improve efficiency regularly. This habit helped her build systems that were faster, more durable and easier to maintain.



8. Curiosity is the beginning of every breakthrough



Newzy often explored tools far outside her immediate tasks. From DynamoDB to BI platforms to emerging automation frameworks, she approached new technologies with genuine curiosity. This mindset allowed her to take on diverse projects and adapt quickly to evolving requirements. Curiosity became her competitive advantage.



9. Challenges are inevitable. Resilience is optional but essential



Data pipelines fail. Upstream sources change. Dependencies break. During these moments, the ability to stay composed and approach problems methodically is invaluable. Newzy learned to treat each challenge as information rather than frustration. This resilience made her dependable in high pressure situations where teams needed clarity and direction.



10. Ownership accelerates growth more than any technical skill



The biggest transformation in her career came when she began to think like an owner. She looked at systems not only from an engineering lens but also from a longevity perspective. Will this still work in five years? Does it reduce risk? Can it handle scale? This mindset shift elevated her contributions and positioned her as a trusted partner across the organization.



A career shaped by purpose, discipline and vision



Today, Newzy Sharma represents the evolution of modern data engineering. Her work at Goldman Sachs reflects a combination of precision, strategic thinking and technical excellence. She approaches systems as living structures that must be accurate, transparent and adaptable.



As businesses embrace automation, cloud ecosystems and AI driven processes, professionals like Newzy illustrate how thoughtful engineering can create meaningful impact. Her lessons are not only guidance for upcoming engineers but also a reflection of what it takes to build a career defined by intention and integrity. Her journey proves a simple truth. In data engineering, the most powerful systems are built by people who understand both the technology and the purpose behind it.