We are building world’s first monastery in the metaverse, says NFT Gurus co-founder Vaibhav Sharma

The popularity of NFTs has grown tremendously over the past year, and new NFT-projects are beginning to appear all over the crypto world. While the details vary from project to project, the NFTs will likely become common in the nearest future, providing decentralized trading limited only by their creators' imagination.

There are several different types of NFTs; Collectible items, Artwork, Music, Gaming, Event tickets, Trading Cards, Virtual Fashion, Real-world assets, Domain names, Memes, and Big Sports Moments.

The most popular category of NFTs is Artwork. These are predominantly digital artworks with a public certificate of authenticity and ownership issued by the digital ledger on which they are stored. The most expensive NFT 'The First 5000 Days' by artist Beeple is the digital artwork that sold for a whopping $69.3 million in Christie's auction in March 2021.

We have engaged in an exclusive interview with Vaibhav Sharma, aka Tullu, Co-Founder of NFT Gurus, a high-level partnership and business consultant. He has helped multiple businesses and organisations expand exponentially with his leadership capabilities. He implemented data-driven campaigns throughout his career, overseeing 5 Billion impressions with over 250 million people engaged. He has previously worked at The United Nations HQ on a gender equality campaign in New York.

Let’s start with the basics. What is an NFT, and how do they associate with blockchain and cryptocurrencies?

“NFT stands for ‘non-fungible token’. A ‘token’ in this context is an asset that exists on the blockchain, and most NFTs are a part of the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency just like bitcoin and doge coin that also supports these NFTs storing extra information on a digital ledger. In layman's terms, NFTs are the certificates to say that you own something digitally. It can be videos, photos, audio and other unique items,” said Vaibhav.

Tell us something about your NFT collection. What is NFT Gurus?

“NFT Gurus is a high utility digital art NFT collection that has 7777 provably unique NFTs stored as ERC-721 tokens and hosted on IPFS. Each Guru gives numerous benefits to holders. It enables the holders with lifetime access to the games and events in the Metaverse, Priority for Female Gurus collection to holders, custom clothing line, celebrity meetups, business dinners, yoga events, giveaways, guest speaker events, NFT Airdrops, meditation events and networking parties on a global level,” said the co-founder.

What makes NFT Gurus unique?

We are building the world’s first monastery in the metaverse and presently have acquired land on both the major metaverse platforms like Decentraland and Sandbox to build the monastery. Moreover, NFT Gurus is the first NFT collection that focuses on meditation and mental health. As I mentioned earlier, when you buy a Guru, you’re not simply buying an avatar or art; it’s a utility token that gets you membership access to exclusive events worldwide, and the holder benefits will increase with time as we work with the community to shape the project’s future.

How was the 1 of 1 Art created?

The 1 of 1 art of 7777 Gurus was programmatically generated from over 50 million possible variations with 100+ hand-drawn traits.

What advice would you give to someone entering the NFT world?

I would suggest everyone to ‘DYOR’, meaning Do Your Own Research. Do not buy anything just because your friend told you, DYOR. First, learn more about NFTs on YouTube, read some articles, and you can even learn by reading informative NFT threads on Twitter.

Do you write informative NFT threads on Twitter?

Yes, I do. You can follow me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @RealTullu I share a lot of information about NFTs on my social media accounts.

We wish Vaibhav good luck for his future endeavours.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 02:29 PM IST