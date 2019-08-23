The core SME sector is not receiving equity funding from anywhere: Ravi Varanasi, head of business development at NSE

Ravi Varanasi, head of business development at NSE talks to Free Press Journal's Jescilia Karayamparambil and R N Bhaskar about the way forward.

Edited Excerpts:

What are the challenges faced while dealing with SMEs?

The initial reluctance from most of these SMEs is a challenge. For them, the idea of raising capital from equity market is like a cultural shock. They weren’t even aware quite often that they could raise capital from the market and get listed. Initially, we had to convince them that such a platform existed.

On the one hand, we were persuading entrepreneurs. On the other hand, we started working with merchant bankers, as most large merchant bankers were reluctant.

These merchants bankers did not see opportunity in doing much business with SMEs and their cost structure is such that they did not think they could make money out of this market.

So, we created a new set of merchant bankers by approaching all merchant bankers recognised by SEBI. In the past, we managed to get around two-three merchant bankers who were willing to look at SMEs. But now we have 24 merchant bankers with most of them working exclusively with SMEs.

The balance sheets of most of these SMEs needed to be worked on – as many promoters treat their personal and company finances as common resources.

They keep running the show as a family business. It took time for us to convince them to bifurcate the two. We put them across to a merchant banker or chartered accountant who could help them clean up their balance sheets.

There is a lot of hand holding that takes place in such cases. We actually introduce three-four merchant bankers to the entrepreneur and we ask them to choose, whoever they want to work with. Once that is done, SMEs learn to sit with their merchant bankers to get their paperwork right.

Initially, NSE emerge did face some difficulty with merchant bankers too, but now there are enough who are willing to work with SMEs.

Did NSE work towards creating a merchant banking segment for the SMEs?

Yes, we had to work towards achieving it. First, we worked with the entrepreneurs, then with the merchant bankers and the last leg of this chain, which is far more complicated, is to woo investors to this platform. In the case of investors, we are still struggling to get them on board. They took some time to invest.

Initially, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices, started showing some interest. We have seen interest from foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and mutual funds as well. But again, people are developing cold feet about investing in SMEs due to the prevailing market conditions.

By and large, the struggle still continues. But we have been able to get enough number of investors for our 200 listed companies. First three years, we had only handful of investors.