‘Proposed amendment of PFRDA Act in progress’

What will be the next move after the Act is passed?

After the Act is passed, we will have to evaluate the changes that will be approved. This is because after inter-ministerial consultation there will be a lot of changes. We hope we are permitted to become the single regulator in the pension space.

What is the development in PF merger with NPS?

EPFO had floated a consultation paper on the same. Later, it withdrew. EPFO wanted to put up a social security bill. In that bill, it was stated that there will be a flow from EPFO to NPS, but they have withdrawn it.

At present, there are more state and central government employees opting for NPS. Do you plan to introduce incentives to get more corporates on board?

We are reaching out to corporates through banks as they have good relations with banks. Through them, we are getting a lot of support. The challenge is not reaching out to them but it is about encouraging their employees to join NPS. No special incentives is not planned (only for them).

The take up ratio of corporates are low. There are only 6,500 corporates registered with us. All the big IT companies are there in our system but the take up ratio there is between two-three per cent.

Today’s generation has different priorities. So, we need to find a way to make them investment savvy. This is one reason we are trying to get in touch with different distributors — to create some awareness. The level of awareness about pension plans in the country is very poor. People feel that it is a long-term product.

There was a survey done on Indian corporates to get some insights into youngsters. The findings stated that one third of the people surveyed felt that they will never retire.

There was one outcome which was very positive and insightful— people are choosing their employers based on the retirement benefits.