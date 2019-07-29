New Consul General of Japan in Mumbai Michio Harada: India-Japan relations have strengthened, expanded to a new level

Edited Excerpts:

What is your view about India-Japan relation?

In last five years, the relationship between both countries — Japan and India has strengthened and expanded to a new level. It is mainly due to two strong leaders — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — in both countries. A lot of important infrastructure projects like the high-speed rail project and Metro projects have been given an impetus during the last few years.

My territory is Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Chattisgarh. I study investments that come into these five provinces. Our relationship is very sound in this region.

Yet I feel there are lots of possibilities in terms of development or in terms of building relationships in other areas beyond business – and that includes political and security co-operation.

The exchanges between both countries should not be limited to political and economic activities but should extend to the cultural sphere as well. I have plans for cultural activities which can involve Bollywood professionals too.

Such cultural exchanges encourage movement of people between both countries. We are expecting more Indians to fly down to Japan for the 2020 Summer Olympics.