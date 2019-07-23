Miles travelled, yet more to go

Edited excerpts:

Has your asset book grown mainly through acquisitions or organic growth?

Edelweiss has always been open to acquiring good quality assets and quality talent. We seek like-minded synergistic associations with partners who match our philosophy, values and business priorities.

When our Asset Management Company (AMC) business took over JP Morgan's fund towards the end of 2016, we acquired about Rs 4,000 crore, and the MF size was about Rs 6,000 crore. Today our MF business has doubled the Assets Under Management (AUM) to close to Rs 13,000 crore.

Similarly, when we took over the Ambit Alpha single-scheme fund around the same time, the book was Rs 300 crore (approximately) which stands nearly at Rs 1,200 crore today.

Edelweiss acquired Forefront in the year 2014 at a time when the alternative investment category was quite nascent. Today, Edelweiss is a large player in the alternative space, both public as well as private. At the time of acquisition, Forefront was around Rs 150 crore and today the size of the public markets alternatives business would be close to Rs 6,000 crore. So we have benefited from inorganic as well as organic growth.

How would you look at Edelweiss Mutual Fund in the overall context of the equity mutual funds space?

We are extremely quality and liquidity conscious and it is our priority while selecting stocks for investment. Last quarter, we added about Rs 500 crore in open-ended equity funds (April – June 2019) in a difficult time for AMCs.

We expect to be among the top ten AMCs in the last quarter in net equity flows. This is a testimony to our philosophy being acknowledged and accepted among distribution partners and investors.

Our offering is a mix of large, medium and small cap funds. We launched a small cap fund this year, in the midst of a volatile environment for the equities segment.