Israel Water Authority spokesperson Uri Schor: We ensure over 50% of water available is man-made

A few countries in the world understand water as well as Israel does. It has managed to survive and even thrive in a region that was known to be a desert and at best – arid territory.

The agency which is responsible for ensuring that the country remains water self-sufficient is the Israel Water Authority. Its spokesperson, Uri Schor, was in Mumbai last week, to have a discussion with officials of the Maharashtra state government on how to improve its water management. Earlier, he had discussions with the water authorities in Delhi as well.

Uri, like almost all Israelis, did his military service from 1978 to 1981, and pursued his studies in economics and statistics from the The Hebrew University, and then in Advertising, Marketing and Communications from Tel Aviv University. He is currently the spokesman of the Israeli Water Authority. In an exclusive discussion with RN Bhaskar, he explains what goes in for ensuring effective water management.

Edited excerpts:

Israel receives little water through rains. Can you give us a perspective?

True, Israel has very little water. Consider this. Mumbai gets over 200 cm of rain each year. At times it can be as much as 600 cm. Other cities in India also get reasonable amounts of rainfall. Even Rajasthan which is considered a desert gets more water than Israel. In Israel – the bustling city of Eilat is a good example, we get just 0.21cm of rain each year.

Yet go to EIlat, you will find lawns, gardens, swimming pools – all signs of decent water availability which can help build a community. People can live there with enough water for their needs.

What we do is to maximise the potential of what we get through rainfall, we try to conserve almost every bit of water we get through the rains, and we recycle all water that many countries consider waste.