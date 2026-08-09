Wrong-Side Trailer Rams Into Van Near MP's Badnawar, Six Gujarat Pilgrims Returning From Ujjain Killed | Representational Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A wrong-side trailer collided head-on with a Maruti Eeco van in Madhya Pradesh's Badnawar, killing all six Gujarat pilgrims travelling in the vehicle.

The incident happened near Panchakwas village on the Badnawar-Ujjain four-lane highway on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were returning to Vadodara after visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

Two bodies became trapped inside the mangled vehicle and had to be extricated by cutting it open with a grinder. Local villagers assisted police in retrieving the bodies.

According to the report, the trailer, loaded with iron goods and bearing registration number GJ 39 DB 9248, was travelling towards Ujjain on the wrong carriageway. The Eeco (GJ 17 CK 6134) was heading towards Gujarat. The trailer driver fled the spot after the crash.

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Badnawar TI Amit Singh Kushwah and Tehsildar Suresh Nagar reached the site after receiving information about the accident. Traffic on the four-lane highway was disrupted briefly but was restored soon.

Police informed the families of the deceased in Gujarat. After completing inquest formalities, the bodies were shifted to Badnawar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Six Injured After Truck's Sudden Brake Triggers Three-Vehicle Collision On National Highway In MP's Khandwa

A similar case of collision was reported on 4 july where A passenger bus, a car and a truck collided on National Highway on Saturday morning around 3 am after the truck suddenly applied the brakes in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa.

Six bus passengers suffered minor injuries and were shifted to the district hospital.

The accident took place around 3:00 AM near Rustampur, within the Borgaon police outpost area in Khandwa.