World Vegan Day 2020: Corona push towards going vegan

Indore: ‘Go Vegan!’ slogan is not uncommon to find on roadside walks in Indore and with coronavirus outbreak, Indoreans have taken a turn towards fitness and conscious efforts to improve their immunity. In the process of same, veganism and vegetarianism has seen a rise as people are opting for lighter and less-greasy food to maintain a healthy weight.

Madhya Pradesh stood on fifth place in vegetarianism in the country according to the last nationwide survey, conducted by the Office of Registrar General & Census Commissioner.

There is a balance of vegetarian and non-vegetarian diet followers in the state, with a slight tilt towards vegetarianism. As per the survey, 50.6 percent people opt for vegetarian diet in MP and 49.4 percent opt for non-vegetarian diet.

Vegan diets for Fitness Freaks

Fitness enthusiasts have grown in the city since coronavirus outbreak. Along with regular fitness routines, cycling and running, people are also looking for healthier diets.

While dietitians do not necessarily suggest vegan diets, most people in fitness group suggest a plant-based diet to keep the system light and healthy. Founder of Indore Superchargers, one of the biggest cycling groups in the city, Dr Yogendra Vyas said, “I am a senior and a vegetarian and have completed dozens of cyclothons and marathons even completed 25,000 kilometre cycling.” He suggests fitness enthusiasts to opt for vegetarian or vegan diets to ensure overall fitness.

“Non-vegetarian diets are too high in protein, which also affects kidneys in long term, in fact, we can get rid of a lot of toxins simply by opting for vegan diet,” Vyas said.

Another fitness enthusiasts who has completed and even won marathons Rajneesh Sharma said, “I never feel the need of having eggs or meat to fulfil my protein requirement, we have better, healthier and lighter options in vegan diets.”

Paras Jain, a senior fitness guide, said, “Indore has seen a positive change with most people becoming conscious of their health. Along with fitness workouts, most people are now opting for vegetarian diets, which we also suggest.”

Stop animal cruelty, go vegan!

Running social media campaigns and urging people to go vegan has taken a new turn for Indore. Indore’s animal activists are promoting veganism and vegetarianism by highlighting instances of animal cruelty.

“We don’t have a right to harm another living being simply to enjoy a few moments of pleasure on our tongue,” Priyanshu Jain, state coordinator for MP Police centre for animal cruelty said. She along with her entire team is running campaigns to promote vegan diets by uploading and sharing videos of animal cruelty.

“It’s a very simple math, when we will torture an animal and then eat it, it is bound to affect our system negatively, so we are urging people to think about their health and go vegan!” Nakul Chaturvedi, an animal activist, said.

Another activist Vandana Jain said, “We need to accept animals as an essential part of our ecosystem, which means give them respect as living beings and not just food.”

Peta India is also running an online campaign for promotion of vegan diets, which is supported by animal lovers in Indore.

Here is Vegan meal for you to try today

For those who worry that going vegan would mean saying goodbye to all the dairy products including paneer, yogurt, cheese and mayo, we have substitutes that have proven to be healthy and delicious.

There are several options but this simple recipe might give you a kick-start into exploring new options. A simple protein rich healthy vegan sandwich.

Vegan Sandwich

Mash boiled chickpeas leaving some chunks. Grate onion, carrots and any other veggies of your choice.

Add flour (your choice) and spices to form patties.

Fry the patties on medium flame. You can further bake for darker colour if you wish.

Toast your bread buns and cover it with vegan sour cream. Vegan sour cream is prepared by blending cashews, vinegar, lemon juice, salt and seasoning.

Add the patties and veggies and your sandwich is ready.

Vegan Mango Lassi

Blend 1 ripe mango, 3/4 cup Coconut Milk Kefir, 1/4 cup almond or coconut milk, and dash of ground cardamom for garnish.