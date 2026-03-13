World Sleep Day: 70–80% Youth Sleep Deprived, Says Expert; India Ranks Second Globally In Sleep Deprivation, After Japan

Indore News: 70–80% Youth Sleep Deprived, Says Expert; India Ranks Second Globally In Sleep Deprivation, After Japan | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the world observes World Sleep Day on March 13, self-styled sleep coach Archna Sharma raised concern over a growing but often overlooked problem, sleep deprivation among young people.

Global studies indicate that India is the second most sleep-deprived country after Japan, reflecting the impact of changing lifestyles, rising screen time and increasing academic pressure. This trend is especially visible among students and young professionals in urban centres.

For many young people today, nights rarely mean rest. Endless scrolling on smartphones, late-night gaming, binge-watching on OTT platforms and study pressure are steadily pushing sleep down the priority list. What was once a natural routine is now increasingly disrupted.

Studies suggest nearly 70–80% of youngsters fail to get the recommended eight to 10 hours of sleep. Many students report sleeping only six to seven hours, often with irregular schedules that affect their daily functioning. According to Sharma, technology has significantly altered natural sleep cycles.

“Smartphones, gaming and social media keep the brain stimulated late into the night. At the same time, blue light from screens suppresses melatonin, the hormone that signals the body to sleep, delaying the body’s natural sleep rhythm,” she said.

Sharma began focusing on sleep awareness during the Covid-19 pandemic, when stress and isolation triggered widespread sleep disturbances. Since then, she has conducted awareness programmes on sleep hygiene, digital habits and mental wellbeing.

Research also highlights the impact of poor sleep on cognitive performance. Even a single night of inadequate rest can reduce attention span by nearly 30%, affecting concentration, memory and academic performance.

Experts say improving sleep awareness among young people is becoming essential as lifestyle patterns continue to evolve in rapidly growing cities such as Indore.