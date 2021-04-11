World Dal Pakwan Day: Sindhis savour traditional dish, beating lockdown blues

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid coronavirus outbreak, Sindhi community found a way to cheer up as the community celebrated World Dal Pakwan Day on April 11 by preparing the delectable dish at home on Sunday.

Sindhi cuisine has quite a few vegetarian delicacies such as kadhi chawal, sai bhaji, koki, and bhee. But one of their most popular dishes is Dal Pakwan, a preparation where yellow dal is savoured with a deep-fried crispy flatbread, delicious chutneys and chopped onions.

Dal Pakwaan is preferred mostly as a breakfast dish especially on the weekends. The lentil used is Bengal gram and spices are used minimum to cook the dish.

Ensuring that other community members can also enjoy the traditional dish, some homemakers ran a campaign providing the same on order as Sunday treats. “The day was started to promote Sindhi cuisine and to make new generation of society aware of cuisine,” Meena Hinduja, a community member, said. She added that the day is annually celebrated on April 11, which comes around Sindhi New Year - Cheti Chand. This year, Cheti Chand will be celebrated on April 13.

“After 40 days of Chaaliho, the followers of Jhulelal celebrate the occasion as Thanks Giving Day, that is, New Year day as Cheti Chand,” said community member Shankar Kishan. On Cheti Chand, Baharana Sahib is taken to a nearby river or lake and offerings are made in form of donations to underprivileged people.