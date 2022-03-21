e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:55 PM IST

WORLD CONSUMER DAY: Grahak Panchayat organised in Mandsaur to make customer aware of their rights

Inaugurating the programme, district president Navneet Sharma said as customers we have to be aware or we will be cheated by unscrupulous people in the marketplace.
FP News Service
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): All India Grahak Panchayat Mandsaur Unit organised a consumer awareness programme on World Consumer Day at Rural Self-Employment Training Institute run by the Central Bank of India in Mandsaur. More than 40 women and girls taking training at the institute were present in the programme.

While buying any item or material, check the MRP, date of manufacture and the date of expiry, he said.

Sharma added that the objective of the Grahak Panchayat is to protect the interests of the customers.

District secretary Ashish Bhatia told the women and girls doing a course in beauty parlour that many fake cosmetic brands are available in the market, and there is a big difference in their price and quality.

While shopping, we must check the product carefully. We must also bargain with the shopkeeper if we are being overcharged, said Bhatia.

