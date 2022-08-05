e-Paper Get App

Women jailbirds make rakhis for soldiers guarding our borders

Sonkar said the raw material for making the rakhis had been donated given by both the NGOs and all these rakhis were manufactured by women prisoners. Apart from rakhis, jute bags, leather bags, sheets and so forth are also made by the women prisoners and will be sold through a stall.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

At the Central Jail of Indore, women prisoners are being made self-reliant where they are trained to make rakhis, in which two NGOs are working—one is Ujjain’s organization, Sangini, and the other is an Indore NGO.

Central Jail superintendent Alka Sonkar said that, every year, Sangini of Ujjain takes permission from the Government of India to tie rakhis to the brave soldiers on the borders and, this time, 200 rakhis were made by the women prisoners of Indore which will be tied on the wrists of the soldiers on Raksha Bandhan.

