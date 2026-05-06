Woman Dies After Fall Into Gorge Near Mhow, Youth Arrested For Alleged Push | Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old woman lost her life after plunging into a deep gorge in the hilly forest area of Mhow tehsil on Tuesday evening. Police have arrested an 18-year-old youth who had accompanied her and her teenage daughter to a cave shrine, suspecting his involvement in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Choubey, wife of Awadh Bihari Choubey. She had visited the Chota Amarnath temple, located inside a cave near Buraliya village above the Choral dam, along with her 16-year-old daughter Ragini and Rahul Ateriya, an acquaintance from Betma.

According to preliminary investigations, the group reached the spot in the evening. While descending the steep slope toward the cave temple, Ragini waited at the hilltop. Kiran and Rahul proceeded downward. After some time, Rahul returned alone.

When Ragini asked about her mother, he first claimed that Kiran was resting due to fatigue and would join them later. As it grew late and Kiran did not appear, Ragini pressed for more details. Rahul then reportedly told her that Kiran had fallen into the gorge and died.

Ragini immediately alerted the police. A team from Badgonda police station rushed to the spot. After recording statements from both Ragini and Rahul, officers grew suspicious of the youth’s account. During sustained questioning, Rahul allegedly confessed to pushing Kiran, leading to her fatal fall.

Ragini has stated before the police that Rahul pushed her mother. The accused has been taken into custody and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and possible motive.

ASP Rural Roopesh Dwivedi confirmed the arrest and ongoing probe into the case. The body was recovered from the gorge for post-mortem examination.