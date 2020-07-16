Who is Pyare Miyan: All you need to know

Pyare Mian, accused of running a sex racket and raping minor girls, was brought back to Bhopal from Srinagar in Kashmir on Thursday. Pyare Miyan, who was booked in connection with the rape of minors on Sunday, July 12, was on the run since then. Five minor girls have accused the journalist of sexual assault and harassment.

Who was Pyare Miyan?

Pyare Miyan, a media house owner in Bhopal was a journalist. About 35 years ago, Pyare used to work for 400 rupees a month. Gradually, he started increasing contact with political people and became a journalist. Initially he started an English paper office in the rest house of the MLA, which was temporarily allotted to him by the then state government in the year 1990 to run a workshop. Later, he named the place 'Afkar' in which his two wives and his children resided.

In 1990, the state government allotted him an area in the MLA rest house built in an area of 5000 square feet, to run a workshop. Pyare Miyan refused to evacuate the area despite receiving notice from the state government several times. Later he made the building a luxurious house.

He was also allotted a government accommodation in Hathi Khane at Budhwara. He had many illegally occupied accommodations in this area. The district administration demolished several of Pyare’s illegal construction sites in this area. In the year 2002, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretariat had vacated one of its campus premises after much struggle.

Pyare Miyan was booked in connection with the rape of minors on Sunday, July 12 and since then he was on the run. Five minor girls have accused the journalist of sexual assault and harassment.

The minor girls who were the victim of Pyare’s assault used to call him 'Abbu' (father). He used to do this so no one should be suspicious. The girls used to go to the house and were allowed to attend the rituals held in their homes to win the trust of their parents. When the police reached his house on Sunday to nab Pyare, they found a dance bar not a home. A full stock of expensive foreign liquor, pornography CDs, and a variety of objectionable videos were recovered from his house.

Eventually, the then Speaker and Member Facilitation Branch took the matter seriously. The premises were evacuated by the joint operation of the Security Department (Mangal) and the police. The premises that Pyare occupied in the name of journalist and paper is the precarious government land of the review area. It is located in Bhopal's main market New Market, Raj Bhavan, Birla Mandir, Vidhan Sabha and Mantralaya.

When the Assembly Secretariat sent a notice to Parya Mian to vacate the premises, he took refuge in the court. However, the court rejected his plea and ordered to vacate the premises. But it took too long for the Secretariat to vacate the complex due to his access to the power top.

So far his two wedding halls, two flats and a three-story building have been demolished. Illegal construction was found here. Apart from this, some properties have been reported in Pahari Hills, Talaiya, Kohefija, Shahpura, Aishbagh, and Indore in the capital. Another wedding hall of Pyare is also being demolished near Aishbagh Stadium.