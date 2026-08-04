Wedding Caterer Sends Legal Notice To Families Of Sonam & Raja Raghuvanshi Over ₹2.8 Lakh Unpaid Bill

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case -- Unpaid Wedding Bill Reaches Court | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh development has emerged in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, with the caterer who managed the couple's wedding alleging that a substantial portion of the catering bill remains unpaid.

The caterer has served legal notices to the family of the deceased, Raja Raghuvanshi, and the family of the prime accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, warning of legal action if the outstanding amount is not cleared within the stipulated period.

According to available information, caterer Hitesh Rohira, through his advocate Jayant Dubey, issued the notices claiming that the total catering bill for the wedding functions held on May 10 and 11, 2025, was Rs 11.42 lakh. Of this, around Rs 8.60 lakh has been paid, while Rs 2.82 lakh remains outstanding.

The notice states that both families were approached in April this year regarding the pending payment, but neither responded. The caterer has warned that if the dues are not cleared within the prescribed period, a private complaint will be filed before an Indore court seeking recovery of the amount.

Sources said both families are shifting responsibility for the unpaid bill onto each other, resulting in a dispute over liability for the payment.

The latest development comes against the backdrop of the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Meghalaya, which has attracted nationwide attention.

Prime accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, recently surrendered after the Supreme Court declined to grant her bail. While the murder case remains under judicial consideration, the dispute over the wedding catering bill has now opened a separate legal front.