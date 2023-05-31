We need startup revolution to speed up eco growth: Usha Thakur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Underlining the Central government’s initiative of encouraging entrepreneurship in the country, state’s culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur here on Tuesday said that India needs startup revolution for speeding up its economic growth.

“Indore Development Authority is playing its role for developing startup ecosystem in the city. The authority has done good work in every field, be it culture, city development or youth entrepreneurship or women empowerment,” she said while addressing Startup and IT Conclave held at Brilliant Convention Center on Tuesday.

Thakur was chief guest of the event which was organised as part of Indore Gaurav Diwas. The programme was attended by representatives from many startups and IT experts.

In his address, MP Shankar Lalwani said that the startup policy was launched following an initiative by the Narendra Modi government and today its fruitful result are before people.

Youth Commission chairman Nishant Khare said that IDA has been doing many works and that too in short time periods. IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda said that representatives of 8 banks have also attended the programme and provided their guidance regarding the financial difficulties faced by startups.

He said that IDA is establishing a startup park on 22 acres, which will be the biggest in the entire state. “This will benefit thousands of youth,” he said.

An exhibition was also organised at the event, in which various startups displayed their exhibits through their stalls. Along with this, students from various schools and technical institutes displayed specially designed robots.