Waterlogging Hampers Pulse Polio Drive In Rajgarh Health Centre, Sardarpur | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Waterlogging outside the Primary Health Centre in Rajgarh disrupted the Pulse Polio campaign on Sunday, forcing parents carrying children to wade through stagnant rainwater to reach the vaccination booth.

Several families reportedly returned home without getting their children immunised due to the inconvenience.

Under the campaign, around 46,000 children aged below five years were to receive polio drops at 278 booth centres across Sardarpur tehsil.

However, heavy rainfall on Saturday led to severe water accumulation outside the Rajgarh Primary Health Centre, located about five-km from Sardarpur.

Residents alleged that despite the situation, no immediate steps were taken by the Health Department to drain the water, causing hardship for parents arriving with infants and toddlers.

The issue also drew criticism on social media, with locals questioning the preparedness of the authorities during a crucial immunisation drive.

Speaking to Free Press, CBMOH Dr Sheela Muzalda said she was aware of the waterlogging outside the health centre.

She revealed that Rs 1.35 lakh had already been sanctioned to the Rajgarh Community Health Centre a month ago for drainage and waterlogging prevention works.

Dr Muzalda said she would seek an explanation from the medical officer in charge, Dr Isha Kurin, regarding why the work had not been carried out despite the funds being allocated.

She added that immediate instructions would be issued to begin the pending work so that such problems do not recur during public health programmes.