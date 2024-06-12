Water Scarcity In MTH Hospital: IMC Delays Water Connection Even After MGM Paid Rs 8 Lakh, Two Months Ago

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing water shortage at Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital has been significantly exacerbated by the delay in receiving a Narmada water connection. Despite the hospital management depositing eight lakh rupees with the Indore Municipal Corporation, two months ago for this connection, but the patients have to buy water for using the toilets.

The hospital administration said that repeated attempts to contact the civic body officials to get the connection have been in vain.

Meanwhile, the IMC officials claimed to send eight to ten water tankers to the hospital daily; but the hospital claimed to get only three to four tankers.

Following a protest by junior doctors on Monday, MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said the crisis has been temporarily alleviated, with water tankers supplying water on Monday night and Tuesday. the college administration has been ordered to get another borewell dug

Three out of four borings at the hospital have dried up, and the fourth only provides water for one hour. The water shortage has led to severe disruptions, with patients and doctors facing difficulties due to the lack of water even for basic hygiene.

Meanwhile, assistant engineer Praveen Sharma, IMC said that the Narmada connection will be established in the hospital soon. ìA tender for laying a four-inch pipeline over a 320-meter stretch has been issued, and the connection will be provided once an agency is appointed for the work,î he added.