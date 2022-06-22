Water scarcity deepens in Pithampur

Pithampur/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Pithampur town has not been able to get water for the last one week as the Sanjay reservoir in the industrial town has almost dried up and water pumping is not being done due to the low level of water in Narmada river. Municipality chief Kavita Sanjay Vaishnav, met the minister of urban administration and urged him to solve this problem soon.

In a letter written to Tulsiram Silawat, the water resources minister of the state Vaishnav, said that the Amrit water scheme of the municipality is based on the Narmada river. Under this scheme, water is being brought to Pithampur from Khalghat, but due to the low water level of the Narmada it is not possible to pump water from there disrupting the water supply to this industrial town.

She urged the minister to ensure that the necessary quantity of water is released in the Narmada so that there is enough water in the intake well for it to be pumped to Pithampur. At the same time the civic authorities have appealed to the residents of the town not to waste water and use it judiciously as per their needs and assured them that the problem of water will be solved soon.

Municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena said that in view of the problem a more powerful motor has been installed at the water source so that water can be transported to the sump well. MLA representative Sanjay Vaishnav said that the district administration, as well as the urban administration minister of the state government, are in constant touch with the minister of water resources to solve the problem.

