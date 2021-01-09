Indore

Water Resources Minister of Madhya Pradesh Tulsi ​Silawat seeks Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra​ Singh Shekhawat's help to expand irrigation in Malwa-Nimar​​​ region

Silawat said that ​he and ​Shekhawat held a long​ meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Bhopal on​ Saturday​ on ways to increase irrigation facility in Madhya Pradesh.​

Tulsiram Silawat, Water Resource Minister of the State, has ​asked for ​Central Government​'s help ​​for expanding irrigation​ ​facility in Malwa-Nimar Region​, and the ​Union Water Power (Jal Shakti) Minister Gajendra​ Singh Shekhawat here at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Saturday.
Shekhawat was on a transit visit here​ on Saturday. He came from Bhopal by a state​ aircraft and caught ​a ​regular flight for New Delhi. Sila​w​at also​ accompanied him to the city. He apprised the Union Minister about the​ geographical structure of Malwa and Nimar.

Later, Silawat said that ​he and ​Shekhawat held a long​ meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Bhopal on​ Saturday​ on ways to increase irrigation facility in Madhya Pradesh.​

Sila​w​at said that Ken-Betwa River link was also discussed with the​ Union Minister. Shekhawat assured that Madhya Pradesh will not be hurt​ by this project.​ ​The Ken-Betwa River Link Multipurpose Project ​has been declared as a​ National Project by the Government of India in the year 2009, wherein the funding ration of Central and State Government will be 90:10.

