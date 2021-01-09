Water Resources Minister of Madhya Pradesh Tulsi ​Silawat seeks Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra​ Singh Shekhawat's help to expand irrigation in Malwa-Nimar​​​ region

Indore:
Tulsiram Silawat, Water Resource Minister of the State, has asked for Central Government's help for expanding irrigation facility in Malwa-Nimar Region, and the Union Water Power (Jal Shakti) Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Saturday.
Shekhawat was on a transit visit here on Saturday. He came from Bhopal by a state aircraft and caught a regular flight for New Delhi. Silawat also accompanied him to the city. He apprised the Union Minister about the geographical structure of Malwa and Nimar.
Later, Silawat said that he and Shekhawat held a long meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Bhopal on Saturday on ways to increase irrigation facility in Madhya Pradesh.
Silawat said that Ken-Betwa River link was also discussed with the Union Minister. Shekhawat assured that Madhya Pradesh will not be hurt by this project. The Ken-Betwa River Link Multipurpose Project has been declared as a National Project by the Government of India in the year 2009, wherein the funding ration of Central and State Government will be 90:10.