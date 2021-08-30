Watch video: Man bows down before doctor, requests him to do autopsy of his nephew

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man bowed down before a doctor in Indore District Hospital requesting him to do the autopsy of his nephew who died in an accident in an area under Rau police station on Sunday.

A video clipping of the man’s bowing down before the doctor went viral on social media on Monday. The incident sparked angry reactions from every nook in the state.

According to information, a youth identified as Sarthak Thakur, 18, sustained injuries in a road mishap. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said that the incident took place at 1.30PM but they got information about 3.15PM. A police team reached the hospital and sent the body for autopsy.

When the body was taken to the post-mortem centre, Dr Bharat Bajpai was going home as his duty was reportedly over. The deceased’s family members requested him to conduct the autopsy, so that they could perform his last rite.

But, Dr Bajapi reportedly refused to conduct the autopsy. The grieved uncle of the deceased bowed before the feet of Dr Bajpai and requested him to perform autopsy.

When the matter reached senior district administration officials, they intervened and the autopsy was later performed at 8PM. Subsequently, the body was handed over to family members.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 05:38 PM IST