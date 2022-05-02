Watch video: Fire breaks out at petrol pump in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A panic-like situation prevailed at a petrol pump after fire broke out there near GPO Square on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the fire broke out while the tank of the petrol pump was refilled. The employees showed their activeness and averted a major incident. They controlled the fire within a few minutes using fire extinguishers. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 12.30 pm. The tank of the petrol pump was being filled during which fire broke out.

The tanker truck driver also took immediate action and removed the tanker from the spot. A person at the petrol pump, however, denied the fire incident and said that it was just a mock drill. The fire brigade also was not informed about the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 03:56 PM IST