Watch list: Congress releases names of ward candidates for Indore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 01:16 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party released the list of candidates for the post of corporator in Indore on Friday evening.

According to reports, some of the Congress leaders didn't wait for the official announcement by the party and filed their nomination on Friday.

Congress leader Chintu Chouksey filed his nomination from ward 21 whereas Raju Bhadouriya filed his nomination from ward 22.

Similarly, another Congress leader Vinod Choukse also filed his nomination from ward no 33 on Friday noon and later the party declared them as the official candidates from these wards.

