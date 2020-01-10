Vyapam tainted officers’ appointment: MPPSC issues notices to 2 officials, whistle-blower cries foul

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued notices to two of its officials for allegedly appointing two Vyapam scam ‘tainted’ persons as observers for preliminary state service exams scheduled on January 12.

According to sources, the MPPSC served notices on deputy secretary incharge Sangamitra Gautam, and deputy controller Ravindra Panchabhai.

The MPPSC had released a notification for the appointment of 20 observers for SSE-2019 on Thursday morning. The list carried names KC Jain, Ashok Kumar Shivhare whose relatives have been involved in the infamous Vyapam scam.

When controversy erupted over the matter and complaint by Vyapam scam whistle-blower Dr Anand Rai was lodged with chief minister Kamal Nath, the MPPSC had withdrawn both the officers and served notices on Gautam and Panchabhai.

Rai alleged that the MPPSC administration has been making low ranked officers as scapegoats in the matter.

Rai alleged that MPPSC secretary Renu Pant is responsible for the controversial appointments of observers. “She is the administrative head of the PSC. Notification of appointments of tainted observers cannot be issued without their consent. The notification was signed by additional controller of examination Madanlal Gokharu. Despite that, the MPPSC has not even fixed his responsibility,” he said. MPPSC secretary Renu Pant denied commenting on the issue terming it “an internal matter”.