Villagers Sacrifice Black Goat To Goddess For Good Rain In MP's Khetia | FP photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the delayed monsoon and scanty rainfall, farmers and villagers gathered at the court of Rani Kajal Mata on Friday to perform special prayers, seeking good rains.

Thousands of devotees from surrounding villages, including Mortalai, Temli, Malfa, Bhadagon and Nisarpur, arrived at the temple to pray for timely rains, a bountiful harvest and overall prosperity in the region.

The temple premises remained crowded with devotees since the morning. Women dressed in traditional attire carried kalash on their heads and took out a grand Kalash Yatra.

Amid devotional chants and hymns in praise of the Mother Goddess, ritualistic worship, a grand aarti and distribution of prasad were carried out.

Following an age-old tradition, villagers offered a black goat to Rani Kajal Mata and later freed it in the Goddess's name, a practice believed to please her and invite good rainfall and prosperity.

Villagers said the delay in the monsoon is affecting sowing of Kharif crops, prompting the collective prayer.

Devotees including Pandit Mali and Raosaheb Patil said Rani Kajal Mata is the area's revered deity and that such prayers during dry spells have long been a tradition.

They expressed confidence that her blessings would soon bring rain, restore greenery and cheer to farmers, as the event concluded with prayers for peace and prosperity.