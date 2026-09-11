Village-To-Village Memorandum Campaign By Milk Producers Demanding Remunerative And Cost-Based Prices Continued Across Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The village-to-village memorandum campaign by milk producers demanding remunerative and cost-based prices continued across Indore district on Thursday. Farmers submitted memoranda at more than 50 Sanchi milk cooperative societies, seeking higher milk prices, payment of pending bonuses and additional incentives.

Memoranda were submitted at Sanchi societies in Baloda Takun, Palakankariya, Kachhalia, Takun, Dhaturia, Ratankhedi, Jammudi Hapsi, Boriya, Baroda Panth, Harnasa, Jalodiya Panth, Bhil Baroli, Kai, Katkoda, Nandra, Semda, Giroda, Palasia, Khajraya, Gudar, Chhoti Kalmir, Beganda, Karki, Limboda Par, Chander, Newari, Chatwada, Piploda and Basanda, among other villages.

Farmers said the cost of cattle feed, fodder, medicines, electricity and labour had risen steadily, while milk prices had failed to rise proportionately. They claimed dairy farming was becoming increasingly financially unviable at prevailing rates.

Farmer leader Bablu Jadhav said their key demands include fixing the milk price at Rs 12 per fat, immediate payment of pending bonuses and a bonus of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers.

He warned that if the demands were ignored, farmers would intensify and expand the agitation.

Shailendra Patel, Chandan Singh Badwada, Praveen Thakur, Yogesh Sarpanch, Pawan Patwari, Tejkaran, Babu Gadi, Hariom, Bharat Dayal, Arjun Sankhla Solanki and Atish Parmar were among those present.