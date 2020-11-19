Very alarming situation indeed: Ratlam records highest Covid patients, again

Ratlam: In detection of Covid-19 active patients, all previous records were broken Wednesday evening when in the sample reports released, 63 new active positive cases were found in the district.

Record number of cases has been found in the district for two days in a row: on Tuesday evening 52 new cases were found and on Wednesday evening 63 new cases were added.

Ratlam based vice-president of Indian Medical Association Dr Sheilendra Chaurishi has termed the fallout as -- “very alarming situation indeed.”

In last two days period, 115 new cases of Covid-19 have been added in the district after sample reports were released. Out of total 430 active COVID 19 cases detected during November month so far, 26 per cent of the total cases were detected in last two days period only.

Surprisingly on the other hand, 842 sample reports were still being awaited to be released by the Government Medical College (GMC) COVID-19 laboratory.

Pendency of the sample reports has also broken all previous records as on Tuesday evening 651 sample reports were pending and now the pendency figure has gone up to 842 samples.

Experts said that November is showing spurt in the Covid-19 cases in the district as compared with October but after festival season was over, as was feared, alarming figures of new Covid-19 active positive have been found in the district.

The health department is worried that in November more new cases are being detected from the city area as compared to rural belt of district. Among the new cases found on Wednesday, only five cases are from other places in the district while remaining 58 cases are from city.

A two-year-old boy of GMC campus and a 70-years-old man from Sailana yard area are among the new cases.

Surprisingly, despite clear sign of spreading COVID -19 epidemic in the city here, people were seen moving in the market, sans masks, for making purchases mainly for the ensuing marriages in their families. Amidst the hectic buying activities here , the threat of further spreading epidemic looms large.

Sardarpur records spike as 7 test Covid positive

There is a spike in Covid-19 cases in Sardarpur tehsil after a long time and 7 new patients tested Corona positive. Senior doctor ML Jain of Sardarpur Hospital informed that 4 cases are from Piparni, 2 from Rajod and 1 from Sardarpur.

In total there are 11 active Covid cases. Health department is worried once again over the rising Corona cases. Dr Jain said that people are not taking the necessary precautions and taking the pandemic lightly. If people won’t become careful and alert on time, the pandemic may spread again on a large scale.