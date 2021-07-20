‘Vedic gobar rakhis’ earning bread and butter for homemakers in Indore

“We put tulsi seeds in the rakhis. After use, they can be buried in the soil, increasing tulsi plantation and taking the city towards a greener environment.”

These Vedic rakhis are related to the well-being and positivity of an individual. This business has now become the bread-earner for many families. Till now, over 15 families have got employment and around 20 women are involved in making of these rakhis.

“We sell different types of rachis, such as Swastika, OM rakhi and many others. We have a target of around 15,000-20,000 rakhis which we dispatch to different cities, such as those in Gujarat, besides Bhopal, Nagda, Delhi, Hyderabad and many more.”

The Lok Sanskriti Manch and Ansh Welfare Society train women and provide them with employment under the Atmanirbhar Training Scheme.