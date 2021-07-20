‘Vedic gobar rakhis’ earning bread and butter for homemakers in Indore

Indore: Covid-19 has landed every individual in tough times. The corona pandemic has affected over 6.9 million people, claiming more than 4,00,000 lives in over 200 nations across the world. While some nations have succeeded in flattening the Covid curve, others are finding it difficult to achieve similar success.
Many sectors have witnessed a steep downturn, resulting in mass layoffs and closure of many small businesses across the globe. The financial fragility of small businesses had a significant impact on the common, middle-class people. The unemployment curve steeped amid the pandemic. Yet, many people did not lose hope and took to concept of Aatmanirbharta like ducks to water.
Bringing to light such stories of hope, the Lok Sanskriti Manch and Ansh Welfare Society have launched an Atmanirbhar Training Centre for women. With the aim of promoting the concepts of Swadeshi, Gau Raksha and environment conservation, the society has come up with the concept of rakhis made from dried cowdung, calling them ‘Vedic Rakhis’.
“First, we dry the dung, grind it and make a powder and then make rakhis from it. They are said to be very sacred rakhis. The thread used is the puja thread (saffron thread used in religious ceremonies),” said Ekta Mehta, head of the Ansh Welfare Society.
“We put tulsi seeds in the rakhis. After use, they can be buried in the soil, increasing tulsi plantation and taking the city towards a greener environment.”
These Vedic rakhis are related to the well-being and positivity of an individual. This business has now become the bread-earner for many families. Till now, over 15 families have got employment and around 20 women are involved in making of these rakhis.
“We sell different types of rachis, such as Swastika, OM rakhi and many others. We have a target of around 15,000-20,000 rakhis which we dispatch to different cities, such as those in Gujarat, besides Bhopal, Nagda, Delhi, Hyderabad and many more.”
The Lok Sanskriti Manch and Ansh Welfare Society train women and provide them with employment under the Atmanirbhar Training Scheme.
