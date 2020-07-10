Vande Bharat Mission: Special flight from Sharjah to arrive Indore on Sunday

Indore: Special evacuation flight under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ will arrive at the city airport from Sharjah on Sunday.

Aryama Sanyal, airport director, informed that the flight is arriving from Sharjah at 8.05 pm.

Sanyal further said that IndiGo had also asked permission for an international charter flight from Kuwait to the city on Sunday at which is expected to land at 10.15 pm, but we are still awaiting governmental mandatory clearances to IndiGo.

In the meantime, Spicejet will operate a non-scheduled cargo flight from the city on Saturday and Sunday.