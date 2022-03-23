Vaccination of kids aged 12-14 years: Only about 15,000 kids inoculated on first day in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the long wait for vaccination of kids aged 12-14 years came to an end on Wednesday, the district administration did not get the expected response as less than 35 per cent of the target could be achieved. As many as 15,060 children took the first dose of Corbevax in the district on Wednesday as the health department had prepared 187 centres in the city for the purpose.

The officials were expecting more kids to turn up to take the doses as most of the parents were waiting for their kids to be vaccinated, but nothing of the sort was seen at the vaccination centres. The health department has been targeting vaccination of over 1.15 lakh kids with the first dose of vaccine before opening of the new session in schools.

According to the records of the health department, as many as 16,486 people were inoculated on Wednesday, including 15,060 kids of age between 12 and 14 years, and only 429 teenagers of age between 15 and 17 years.

‘Expect more in future’

‘The district has performed well on the first day of the kids’ vaccination. It was the first day of vaccination for kids and we’re expecting more of them to come forward to take the doses in the coming days as fewer kids have come to take the doses due to festivities, as well’ — Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer

‘No’ takers for precautionary dose

§ The slow pace of vaccination continued in the city as not many people came to take the precautionary dose

§ Neither frontline workers, nor healthcare workers or people above the age of 60 years showed enthusiasm in taking the dose even when the compulsion of comorbid conditions has been removed

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:38 PM IST