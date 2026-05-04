Unidentified Wild Animal Kills Goat In Sendhwa, Continues To Spread Fear Amongst City Residents

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified wild animal continues to spread fear in Sendhwa city. On the night from Sunday to Monday, the animal entered a livestock enclosure on Jogwada Road and killed a goat. This is the fourth such incident in the last 15 days, raising concern among residents and livestock owners.

Local Akram Mansoori said two goats were tied in his enclosure and one was killed at night. The Jogwada Road area is densely populated and has several livestock owners, making the repeated attacks a serious concern.

The incident comes two days after an elderly man, Munna Sheikh, was attacked and severely injured by the same unidentified animal while sleeping outside his house in the area.

The animal severed his nose. Sheikh received first aid and was referred to Indore, where he is undergoing treatment.

After receiving information about the latest attack, a Forest Department team reached the spot and began an investigation. SDO Omprakash Bidare said officials are examining nearby CCTV footage to identify the animal.

He advised residents not to sleep outside or on rooftops, to avoid tying pets in the open and to keep livestock in secure enclosures. The Forest Department said efforts are underway to identify and capture the animal.