Unidentified Miscreants Posing Fake Excise Officials Attack Truck Driver On Kukshi-Susari Road | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified miscreants posing as Excise Department officials attacked a truck driver on the Kukshi-Susari road late Sunday night, triggering a protest outside the police station.

According to reports, at 12 am, a group of 20 to 25 people arrived in three Bolero vehicles and stopped a grain-laden truck on the road. Claiming to be members of an abkari checking team, they demanded to search the vehicle. When the driver resisted, the attackers abused and assaulted him and his companions. Two of the three Bolero vehicles had no licence plates.

After villagers alerted the police, most of the attackers fled in the dark. Police cordoned off the area and seized all three Bolero vehicles, taking them to the police station.

The victims alleged they waited at the police station until 2 am but did not receive a response. Angered by the delay, a large number of people led by JAYS state executive president Raviraj Baghel staged a sit-in protest through the night.

Protesters said liquor mafias and robbers have become increasingly bold in the area, with vehicles without licence plates moving without checks.

Kukshi SHO Rajesh Yadav said all three Bolero vehicles have been seized. He assured a fair investigation and strict legal action against those involved based on the victims’ complaints.