UMC Commissioner Orders Fast-Track Completion of Ujjain Road Projects Before Mahakal Sawari | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Abhilash Mishra has directed officials and contractors to complete all ongoing road widening and infrastructure projects within the stipulated timeline while maintaining prescribed quality standards.

During a late-night inspection on Friday, Mishra reviewed development works at Chhatri Chowk to Satyanarayan Temple, Harsiddhi Ki Paal to Ram Ghat, Mahakal Temple Parking to Chaubis Khamba Road, Regal Talkies Shopping Complex, and the Chhatri Chowk to Kanthal Square road widening project.

Inspecting the Baba Mahakal sawari route from Harsiddhi Ki Paal to Ram Ghat, the commissioner directed officials to beautify the existing gabion wall.

He instructed that pipeline and chamber installations, bitumen road surfacing, retaining wall construction, debris removal, cleaning arrangements and the removal of projecting balconies from affected buildings, in accordance with safety standards, be completed before the Baba Mahakal sawari.

Reviewing the new road connecting Mahakal Temple Parking to Chaubis Khamba Road, Mishra directed officials to expedite work on the subgrade, retaining walls and the widening of the 12-metre-wide road from Maharajwada to Kaharwadi.

He also instructed that RCC pipelines be laid along Chaubis Khamba Road, safety measures be ensured around excavation sites, debris be removed immediately and the retaining wall be completed within one month.

At the Regal Talkies Shopping Complex, the commissioner directed the contractor to complete slab casting and shuttering work at the earliest.

He also ordered special security arrangements on the Patni Bazaar side during the Baba Mahakal sawari and said all construction work must adhere to quality standards.

During the inspection of the Chhatri Chowk to Kanthal Square road widening project, Mishra expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of work despite earlier instructions.

He directed officials to issue a notice to the construction agency and instructed its representative to clear debris after drainage work and immediately begin CRM and DLC road construction.

He also directed that the remaining affected structures be removed within the prescribed timeframe and that drainage works from Khade Hanuman to Chhatri Chowk, along with the relocation of the temple, be expedited.

Engineers undergo safety training

As part of preparations for Simhastha Mahaparv-2028, engineers and technical officers from various departments participated in the second day of a two-day Construction Safety Capacity Building Workshop.

Engineers from the Water Resources Department, Ujjain Development Authority (UDA), the Public Works Department (Simhastha Division) and other construction agencies received practical training in construction site safety management, risk identification, accident prevention and safe working practices.

The workshop included group exercises, case studies, technical sessions and a site visit, where participants received hands-on training in the use of safety equipment, hazard identification, emergency response systems and the implementation of safety standards at construction sites.