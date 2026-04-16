UK Student Chooses Indore For Surgical Training In MGM Medical College |

/Global recognition for MGM Medical College/

UK student chooses Indore for surgical training

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

In a significant milestone for medical education in Madhya Pradesh, MGM Government Medical College has emerged as an international hub for surgical learning. For the first time in the state, a medical student from UK has chosen the institution for a surgical elective course, highlighting its growing global reputation.

Alistair, a student from Swansea University, opted to undergo surgical training at the medical college under the guidance of noted surgeon Dr Ankur Maheshwari. The proposal received swift approval from Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria and Head of Department Dr Arvind Shukla, reflecting the institution’s proactive academic approach.

The development marks a proud moment for the state, as students who once preferred metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai, or institutions in Europe, for advanced medical exposure are now choosing Indore as a destination for learning and training, said Ghanghoria.

Elective surgery training is a crucial component of medical education, focusing on planned surgical procedures. It enables students to understand clinical management, pre-operative planning, patient evaluation, and essential aspects like informed consent. Typically spanning a month, such programmes also foster exchange of medical practices and knowledge between countries.

During the ongoing elective, Dr Ghanghoria personally demonstrated intricate bariatric surgery techniques in the operating theatre, offering hands-on insights to the visiting student.

The achievement underscores the consistent efforts, academic excellence, and visionary leadership of the college administration. Dr Ghanghoria stated that the institution’s commitment to strengthening its academic environment and expanding international opportunities has paved the way for such collaborations.

He added that the medical college has produced several distinguished doctors who have earned recognition not only across India but globally. With increasing international interest, the institution is steadily positioning itself as a preferred destination for aspiring medical professionals worldwide.