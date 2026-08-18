Ujjain’s Sarafa Girls School To Remain Near Mahakal Premises; Relocation Put On Hold After Over 300 Students Stage Protest | VIDEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The plan to relocate Government Sarafa Girls School from near Mahakal Temple premises has been put on hold for time being and the students will continue to study here, assured Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

This decision came following protests by students and parents against the proposed shifting of the school to 7kms away to Daudkhedi.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed officials to speak to all the girl students and take a decision after considering their concerns.

The Collector said it had now been decided that the girls would continue their studies at the existing school building until proper arrangements were made for them at another location.

He also assured that the students’ education would not be affected during the process.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Ujjain Collector Orders Government Sarafa School To Continue Operating At Original Location Near Mahakal Temple Premise After 300 Girls Protest Its Relocation#MadhyaPradesh #Ujjain #MPNews pic.twitter.com/dHTWwY7W9D — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 18, 2026

Why was the shift proposed?

According to information, he proposed shift was linked to preparations for Simhastha 2028. Several government schools located around the Mahakaleshwar Temple area are proposed to be shifted to Daudkhedi.

Students and parents had strongly opposed the move, saying the new location would increase their daily travel and raise concerns over transport and the safety of girl students.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: The administration cancelled the proposed relocation of the historic Government Sarafa Girls’ School following protests by students. The school will continue to operate at its existing location, while two new CM Rise Schools will be established in Uttam… pic.twitter.com/92VxNpTmAy — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2026

More than 300 girls studying in Classes 9 to 12 at Sarafa Girls School had taken part in a protest at the Ujjain Collectorate earlier.

Students had raised slogans against the proposed relocation, while parents also expressed concern over the distance and travel arrangements.

During the protest, two students had fainted and were taken to hospital. One student had also broken down in tears while appealing to the administration not to shift the school.

Parents and members of the School Bachao Samiti had demanded that the administration consider the concerns of students before taking any final decision.

"Bimar hai, dawaii leke arahe hai...kyuki humare future ke saath khilwaad horaha hai" | Over 800 schoolgirls in Ujjain took to the streets, protesting a plan to shift and merge their Sarafa Girls School with a CM Rise School nearly 10 km away.



They say they have raised the issue… pic.twitter.com/HwdsWAjTBx — Mojo Story (@themojostory) August 17, 2026

The latest decision means the girls will continue attending classes at their current location until an arrangement is made that addresses their concerns.