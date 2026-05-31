Ujjain's Charvi Mehta Clinches Women's Title at National Para Chess Championship | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's star chess player Charvi Mehta won the women's title at the 6th National Para Chess Championship held at IPS Academy in Indore.

With this victory, she broke the long-standing dominance of South Indian players in the competition and claimed the gold medal.

Para chess players come face-to-face

The championship was held from May 27 to May 30 and saw participation from para chess players from across the country.

The tournament was conducted over nine rounds following the Swiss system and the rules of the World Chess Federation (FIDE - Fédération Internationale des Échecs).

Charvi impressed everyone with her strategic gameplay, patience, discipline, and sharp decision-making skills.

A Class 11 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ujjain, she is a 3-time national champion in the wheelchair category.

Read Also India’s Para Player Charvi Mehta Wins Silver At World Chess Championship In Goa

First chess player from MP at international platform

Charvi is also the first chess player from Madhya Pradesh to represent India at the Asian Para Games.

She has won 3 medals across the Classical, Rapid, and Blitz formats at the 24th World Individual Chess Championship, strengthening India's position on the global stage.

Notably, Charvi secured 4 place in both chess formats at the Asian Para Games held in China.

She has also won the wheelchair category title in the women's section at the third, fourth, and fifth National Chess Championships for specially-abled players.

Charvi initially trained under national player Jayesh Khatri and is currently receiving online coaching from some of the country's leading chess trainers.