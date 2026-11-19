Ujjain's ₹284 Crore Unity Mall Under Scrutiny As MP Anil Firojiya Demands Independent Probe Into Construction Quality | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Fresh concerns have surfaced over the construction quality of Madhya Pradesh's first Unity Mall in Ujjain, with Member of Parliament Anil Firojiya renewing his demand for an independent investigation into alleged irregularities.

The mall is being constructed by the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) near Mahakaleshwar Temple on Hariphatak Road at an estimated cost of Rs 284 crore, with assistance from the Union government.

Following complaints about construction quality, UDA claimed that 5,300 quality tests had been conducted. Questioning the impartiality of the technical review, Firojiya issued an eight-page letter on Tuesday to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Ujjain divisional commissioner and chief secretary, seeking information on 15 points.

He demanded original documents concerning concrete, steel, post-tensioning slabs and the IIT Indore report, besides an independent third-party forensic structural audit to ensure an unbiased assessment.

Firojiya had earlier met Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and apprised him of the alleged construction irregularities.

Khattar reportedly assured him that a high-level investigation would be conducted and strict action taken against officials and the construction agency if found guilty.

The MP has now sought clarification on several technical aspects of the project, maintaining that an independent forensic assessment is necessary to establish construction quality.

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