Ujjain Zone Inspector General Vows Crackdown On Drug Networks In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Zone Inspector General (IG) of Police Rakesh Gupta on Thursday said police would launch a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, with a special focus on dismantling MD drug networks and their financial and supply chains.

Addressing reporters after a review meeting with district police officers at the Neemuch Police Control Room, Gupta said narcotics control remains one of the department’s highest priorities. He stressed that police would not only arrest traffickers but also identify and act against those supporting the illegal trade.

The IG directed officers to strengthen law and order, expedite the disposal of pending cases, ensure the arrest of absconding accused and maintain regular monitoring of sensitive matters. He also emphasised prompt resolution of public grievances.

Gupta described cybercrime as a growing challenge and called for stronger technology-based policing to tackle online fraud, fake investment schemes and social media-related offences.

He further highlighted road safety and accident reduction measures, while announcing plans to expand CCTV surveillance networks in rural areas through public participation. DIG Nimish Agrawal, SP Rajesh Vyas and other senior officers attended the meeting.