Ujjain: What a mess! Blessing a relative term for patients at Covid-19 hospital

Ujjain: A woman has all but a blanket to separate her body from the floor while a man, much better off than her, has a chair to himself, however, they both are luckier than many others who languish across the district, deprived of the oxygen supply or hospital bed which is crucial for their treatment- a realisation, blessing is a relative term.

The above scene at the Covid dedicated Government Madhav Nagar Hospital on Tuesday makes the shoddiness of the preparedness of the local administration to fight against the coronavirus, all too evident.

The authorities and public representatives continue to harp about the ‘best’ they have done to ensure the healthcare facilities for corona patients.

While the patients reporting to OPD continue to deal with the grim state of healthcare facilities. Among the six patients availing oxygen at the OPD, one 'got lucky' with a chair while 4 more were 'destined to recuperate' on the floor.

This is the state of the affairs at Madhav Nagar Hospital in the division where higher education minister Mohan Yadav made claims of providing all facilities after an inspection on Monday.

The doctors on duty refused to comment, as everything about the condition on the ground is ‘on display’ for everyone who happens to drop in.

From the same hospital, emerged the news of the death of some patients due to lack of oxygen recently. The facility seems to be getting into the habit of making bad news.

In the latest, the fact that hospital has run out of beds defines the failure of administration to ensure that the needful is in place to tackle the rising cases of corona, a situation, which is going from bad to worse, with each passing day.

The challenge became even more intimidating with corona infection spreading tentacles ever more as the district recorded 317 cases, a record, the highest ever single-day tally.

The cacophony of claims that 'all is well' continues to echo, competing with the declarations of authorities concerned and public representatives that hospitals will not be allowed to run out of beds or oxygen. It has the least effect on corona ward of Madhav Nagar Hospital which has run out of beds and even chairs for new patients.

The Madhav Nagar Hospital has all but floor to offer to new ‘admissions’ after already accommodating 135 patients.

The situation on ground poses questions and the tall claims of facilities come crashing to the floor to provide company, if not solace to the patients, who are experiencing a new low in terms of public healthcare facilities.

The alleged alertness of the decision makers is relegated to the dustbins, if there is one, around at the corona ward.

The OPD at the Madhav Nagar Hospital is witnessing footfall of over 200 patients of cough and cold every day. Many among them are not corona-positive. The six patients who were admitted on Monday, are waiting for their corona report on chair and floor.