Ujjain: UPSC exam result add to city's glory, Aishwarya Verma secures fourth rank

AISHWARYA VERMA |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Aishwarya Verma, a student of Ujjain, has raised the name of the city by securing the first and overall fourth rank in the All India men's category in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Likewise, Ujjainís son Tanmay Kale and Ujjainís daughter Shraddha Gome also got success in the examination, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Aishwarya Verma, who lives in Mahananda Nagar here, was preparing for the Civil Services Examination by staying in Delhi since 2017. After five years of tireless labour, he got fourth place in All India and first in menís category. Aishwarya is sure to get IAS. Aishwarya has studied up to class VIII in Ujjain. After the transfer of his father Vivek Verma, working in Bank of Baroda in Uttarakhand, he did further studies from Uttarakhand.

Aishwarya said that he had studied B Tech in Electronics Engineering from Govind Vallabh Pant University, Pant Nagar, Uttarakhand. Later, he prepared for the Civil Services Examinations by staying in Delhi. Aishwarya said that he had prepared for the UPSC exam from 2017. After this, due to Covid-19 for two years, he came to Ujjain and was busy in preparation and got success in his fourth attempt. Presently he is with his father in Bareilly. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Aishwarya Verma on his glittering success.

Tanmay Kale secured an All India rank of 230. Tanmay has made the city proud by cracking the UPSC examination in his third attempt. Tanmayís father Ajay Kale is the station master at Ujjain railway station. For the last three years, Tanmay was engaged in the preparation of UPSC examinations. He could not clear the examination for only one number in his second attempt and then started preparing for the third attempt, after during which he worked harder and cracked the UPSC examionation, which is considered the most difficult in the country.

Tanmay lives here in Mahesh Vihar Colony and is currently in Delhi. Tanmay, who was agile from the beginning, did his early studies from Kendriya Vidyalaya. After scoring 90 per cent in the 10th and above 95 per cent in 12th (both CBSE) examinations, he prepared for BE. After completing BE (Chemical) from Government Engineering College, Ujjain, Tanmay made up his mind for UPSC examination when he saw his sister passing Satte PSC. His elder sister Ojaswi Kale had passed MPPSC in 2017. Presently, she is posted as assistant director in industries department at Chhindwara.

Shraddha Gome secured 60th rank in UPSC examination. The granddaughter of Jarwal family and daughter of Ramesh-Vandana Gome, Shraddha will be the first woman IAS officer of Bairwa Samaj.

PIC-1:

PIC-2: TANMAY KALE

PIC-3: SHRADDHA GOME