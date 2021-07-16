Ujjain: Third wave imminent; take both doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Purohit 

Ujjain: Reasons are umpteen and varied for the reluctance seen among many citizens of Ujjain to receive the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. These range from fear of side effects, frustration due to delay in getting slots for vaccination and technical issues with the CoWIN portal to loss of faith after having contracted the infection despite taking the first shot of the vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine is vital in the fight against Covid-19 virus, says National Immunisation Programme advisor Dr Naresh Purohit. He urged people to take it preferably on the due date.

Dr Purohit said that with new variants of the virus circulating around the globe, it is of utmost importance that the second dose of vaccine is taken at the earliest. Though there is a delay at present in getting the second dose despite having completed the required time interval, it is equally effective whenever one is able to take the dose.

“The time period for effectiveness of the first dose alone without the second dose and the degree of protection it would offer in such a case are unknown. However, in view of the present delay in providing the second dose of vaccination across the state it is better to wait and take the jab whenever it is available, rather than not taking the vaccination at all. With the third wave imminent, the second dose of vaccination plays a crucial part, to acquire immunity,” said Dr Purohit.

12.5% population are fully vaccinated in MP

As far as the vaccination process is concerned, State is doing well as compared to the other states. The initial glitches with the online registration are largely sorted out. On a priority basis, walk-in registration is facilitated for those whose second dose is due,” added Dr Purohit

Coronavirus in Ujjain: Lone patient recovers; Ujjain continue to log nil patients

Ujjain: With no person testing corona positive on Friday, the tally remained on 190,92. The toll is 171. As per health bulletin issued at 8.45 pm, out of 1,957 sample reports no case of corona positive patient was reported from anywhere in the district including Ujjain City, Nagda, Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana. Only one active patient, who was getting treatment for last week, was discharged, post recovery, on the day. Samples of 3,92,640 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,921.